Northern to host psychology event
Northern New Mexico College will present the 2019 International Critical Psychology Praxis Congress at the Center for Fine Arts on campus Sept. 27-28.
The event, which features global scholars, practitioners and activists, will be in New Mexico for the first time.
Tickets are free for members of the Northern community and University of New Mexico students. For other attendees, tickets are $50 for the two-day conference. The keynote speakers will be Tommy Curry from the University of Edinburgh and Patricia Trujillo from Northern.
IAIA appoints new director
The Institute of American Indian Arts has announced the appointment of Danyelle Means as the school’s director of institutional advancement and executive director of the IAIA Foundation. In these roles, she will help work to further public understanding and recognition of the school.
Danyelle is an enrolled tribal member of the Oglala Lakota Nation of South Dakota. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in anthropology and French from the University of South Dakota and will complete a Master of Arts in museum studies this summer from Marist College/Instituto Lorenzo de’ M Medici in Florence, Italy. Danyelle’s professional experience includes working with the National Museum of the American Indian.
Highlands names new education school coordinator
Lexi Miles has been named the new coordinator of the New Mexico Highlands University School of Education’s Alternative Teacher Certification Program. The program is aimed at getting professionals with bachelor’s degrees or higher into education careers faster.
Details about the fast-track teacher licensure program are online at the Highlands School of Education webpage, nmhu.edu/fasttrack. The program started in August with the first cohort of students and a planned graduation date of May 2020. A second cohort begins in January 2020.
Miles began her New Mexico education career as a high school science and physical education teacher in the Santa Fe and Moriarty school districts. She held principal positions in New Mexico schools such as Los Puentes Charter School in Albuquerque, Bernalillo Middle School and Public Academy for Performing Arts Charter School in Albuquerque.
The teacher fast-track licensure program at Highlands features three tracks — elementary, secondary and special education.
Students in the new teacher certification program will graduate with an alternative teacher certificate, which allows them to apply for a Level 1 state teaching license.