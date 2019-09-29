IAIA professor among Emmy winners
Wildland — a documentary directed by Kahlil Hudson, a professor in the Cinematic Arts & Technology Department at the Institute of American Indian Arts, and Alex Jablonski — won two top honors during the recent 40th annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards: Outstanding Cinematography for Documentary and Outstanding Editing for Documentary.
Wildland premiered nationwide in October 2018 on the PBS series Independent Lens.
The film follows a firefighting crew as they struggle with fear, loyalty, love and defeat over the course of a single wildfire season.
Hudson (Tlingit) is a filmmaker and commercial director. His films have screened at top international film festivals including Tribeca, South by Southwest, Hot Docs, IDFA, Camden and True/False, and he received the Discovery Impact Award at the Sundance Film Festival.
He also has directed and shot commercials for brands including Ram Trucks, Patagonia, Chevrolet, Jeep, Yeti, Carhartt, Porsche, REI and Nike.
He received an MFA in film directing from the University of California, Los Angeles.
“We couldn’t be more proud of Kahlil,” said IAIA’s Cinematic Arts & Technology Chair James Lujan of Taos Pueblo. “This is an amazing achievement. I believe the quality of faculty is reflection of the quality of the program, so having an Emmy-award winning instructor in IAIA’s Cinematic Arts department is a major statement.”
STEM Pathways for Girls conference
The nonprofit STEM Santa Fe will hold its annual STEM Pathways for Girls conference Saturday at Santa Fe Community College for girls throughout Northern New Mexico in fifth through eighth grades.
This daylong event is designed to inspire and enhance 150 girls’ interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, with hands-on workshops led by professional women in a variety of disciplines. The keynote speaker is Erica Velarde, an energy engineer for the state General Services Department. The conference includes workshops in shampoo chemistry, cybersecurity and wildfire investigation, among other topics.
The conference, formerly called Expanding Your Horizons, kicks off STEM Santa Fe’s monthly program addressing gender disparities in STEM fields. The organization’s Pathways for Girls program connects professional women with 150 girls every year, providing positive role models and exposure to career possibilities in STEM fields.
For more information, call STEM Santa Fe CEO Lina Germann at 505-310-4122.
SFCC launches 2019 literary review
Santa Fe Community College, 6401 Richards Ave., will host a free reading and reception to launch the 2019 edition of the Santa Fe Literary Review — the college’s annual magazine of arts and letters — from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 17 in the campus’ Visual Arts Gallery. The theme is “Raices: Down to the Roots.”
The magazine features work by local and international writers and artists, many of whom will present their work at the reception. The event is free and refreshments will be served.
3 New Mexico schools receive Blue Ribbon awards
New Mexico Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart announced Thursday three New Mexico schools have received one of the highest national honors for improving student outcomes and closing achievement gaps. The U.S. Department of Education has given National Blue Ribbon School awards to Career Enrichment Center & Early College Academy in Albuquerque, Ladera Del Norte Elementary in Farmington and Logan Elementary in Logan.