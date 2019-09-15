School board meets
The Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the district’s Educational Services Center, 610 Alta Vista St. The agenda includes Verizon Wireless seeking permission to explore the construction of a communications tower or adding a tower to an existing structure at El Camino Real Academy.
Christmas tree essay contest
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Carson National Forest on Friday announced an essay-writing contest for New Mexico fourth graders as part of the celebration of the 2019 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, which will come from the Land of Enchantment. The contest winner will have the opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C., to join the speaker of the House of Representatives in lighting the tree.
Fourth graders from around the state are invited to participate in the contest, writing up to 500 words about why they love New Mexico’s forests and public lands, in line with the theme of the Christmas tree, Delivering Enchantment.
The tradition of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, or the “People’s Tree,” began in 1964, and in 2019 New Mexico will be providing the tree for the third time. This year, the tree will be coming from the Red River area in the Questa Ranger District of the Carson National Forest.
Submissions are due Oct. 4 to ChristmasTree.Essay@state.nm.us as a typed document or as a scanned, handwritten document. Include the name of the student, their teacher and principal, and the name, address and phone number of the student’s school.
Free entry at O’Keefe Museum
The Georgia O’Keeffe Museum now offers free admission to the Museum’s Galleries for all of New Mexico’s K-12 educators and administrators with valid ID.
Free reading workshops
Reading Quest, a local nonprofit is hosting a free reading workshop for tutors and teachers of students between kindergarten and third grade. The workshop will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 22 and Sept. 29.
The training will focus on growth mindset, reading rules, phonics and multisensory strategies for teaching reading, in addition to providing reading resources, creative strategies and games for teaching reading. These strategies work especially well for children who are struggling with reading due to learning differences and other challenges. Participants are welcome to only attend one session. For more information and to register, email readingquestcenter@gmail.com.
New Milagro welcomes community
Milagro Middle School, which opened its doors to students last month, will host a community celebration with school tours from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 26.
ATC grand opening
The Academy for Technology and the Classics will host a grand opening and community celebration to show off new campus buildings and features from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 3.