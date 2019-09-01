Young Playwrights’ Project looking for students
Santa Fe Playhouse this year launched the Young Playwrights’ Project — a course in playwriting and performance that uses theater as a learning tool for underserved and unheard children and teens in the Santa Fe area.
Under the guidance of theater professionals Marguerite Louise Scott and Quinn Fontaine, the program is designed to engage and expand literacy, life skills, attitudes towards learning and means of expression.
The program, held at Southside Branch Library and La Farge Library, will continue through the end of the year. To encourage attendance and to help parents and children navigate busy schedules, the program is offered on a drop-in basis; sign-up is not required.
Youth improv classes
Santa Fe Improv is hosting classes for youth interested in comedy. The curriculum will include games and exercises that focus on listening, courage, teamwork, being in the moment, knowing that there is no wrong answer and learning to improvise. The camp is open to kids between the ages of 11 and 14 and will run on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until noon from Sept. 7-28 at the Santa Fe Improv studio at Warehouse 21, 1614 Paseo de Peralta. The cost is $80.
Visit SantaFeImprov.com for more information.
New Mexico School for the Arts open house
New Mexico School for the Arts is hosting an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 14, preceded by a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the establishment of the state-chartered fine arts school and its move to the school’s permanent campus next to the Santa Fe Railyard.
Self-guided tours and pop-up student performances and artistic presentations will be offered. The admissions office will be distributing admissions information.
RSVP can be completed online at nmschoolforthearts.org/openhouse, but is not required.