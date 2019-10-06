aIAIA hosts open house
The Institute of American Indian Arts will host an open house from 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 23. The campus is located at 83 Avan Nu Po Road, minutes from the intersection of Rodeo Road and Richards Avenue, on the south side of Santa Fe. The event is free and open to the public. Light food and refreshments will be provided by Bon Appétit Café.
All attendees should check in at the Performing Arts and Fitness Center. Students from numerous area high schools are invited to attend from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to enjoy activities and presentations tailored to potential new IAIA students.
The open house will feature open studios and classrooms, a bronze pour at the Allan Houser Haozous Sculpture & Foundry Building, a student art show and sale, Pueblo dancing, an archery demonstration and a portfolio review with scholarships being awarded to qualified students.
The October IAIA resident artists, Edwin Neel (Kwakwaka’wakw), Tom Jones (Ho-Chunk), and Cougar Vigil (Jicarilla Apache Nation), also will be opening their studios to the public.
Daniels Scholarship Application opens
College-bound high school seniors in New Mexico, Colorado, Utah and Wyoming can visit DanielsFund.org to apply for the Daniels Scholarship Program, which has provided more than $188 million in scholarships to over 4,160 students since the program was launched in 2000.
The application process will be open until 4 p.m. Nov. 15.
This four-year, renewable scholarship to attend certain partner colleges and universities is a “last dollar” program, covering a student’s unmet need after all other financial aid resources and the federal expected family contribution have been applied. A complete list of schools that partner can be found at DanielsFund.org/Scholarships.
Applicants must be a current high school senior set to graduate in the spring in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah or Wyoming; the applicant must earn a minimum GPA of 3.0, a minimum SAT math score of 490 and reading and writing score of 490, or a minimum ACT score of 18 in each category.
The applicant’s parent or legal guardian must have an adjusted gross income of $85,000 or less, with an additional allowance of $5,000 for each dependent in the family and $15,000 for each dependent enrolled in college full time during the 2019-20 academic year.
ATC lottery open house
The Academy for Technology and the Classics is hosting a lottery open house from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 16 for prospective students who hope to enroll for the 2020-21 academic year in grades 7-12.
ATC is located at 74 A Van Nu Po Road in Rancho Viejo. For more information, call 505-473-4282 or visit www.atcschool.org.