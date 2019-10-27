SFCC governing board candidate forum
The League of Women Voters is hosting a Santa Fe Community College Governing Board candidate forum from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the board room on campus.
In Position 3, Jody Pugh, a supervisor with the U.S. Department of Energy, is running against Ruth Howes, a retired physics professor at Marquette and Ball State universities.
Position 5 is a three-way race between Miguel Acosta, a co-director of Santa Fe-based nonprofit Earth Care; David Dannenberg, the CEO and founder of software engineering company XformGov; and Piér Quintana, assistant director of personal and professional development at St. John’s College.
All candidates are expected to attend. Election Day is Nov. 5.
Writing scholarship
LaFleur, a Michigan-based digital marketing agency, is offering a $500 national scholarship for eligible high school seniors intending to study writing at the university level, or current writing students already enrolled in a four-year institution or community college.
Applicants must either be current high school seniors or enrolled in a four-year university or community college, with at least a 3.0 GPA. They must submit a 750- to 2,000-word essay about the importance of good writing.
To learn more about the scholarship and application process, visit lafleur.marketing.
The application deadline for this cycle is Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m.
