Nominate teachers for LANL Foundation awards
The Los Alamos National Laboratory Foundation is accepting nominations for the 2019 Excellence in Teaching Awards in Rio Arriba County and Pojoaque schools.
An engraved plaque and $1,000 prize will be awarded to seven teachers in recognition of their dedication and impact.
Qualified nominees must have taught at their current K-12 public, tribal or charter school in Rio Arriba County or Pojoaque for at least three years. Current and former students, teachers, administrators and other colleagues may submit nominations through an online form at www.lanlfoundation.org/teacheraward by Thursday.
Winners will be announced and prizes awarded before the end-of-year break.
For additional information, contact Doris Rivera at doris@lanlfoundation.org or 505-753-8890.
Career pathway scholarships
The Los Alamos National Laboratory Foundation is offering scholarships to support students pursuing two-year degrees and certificates.
The career pathways scholarships are $1,500 awards that are renewable up to two years, totaling $3,000. Renewal is dependent upon remaining in good academic standing and making progress toward completion.
Applicants must be high school seniors in their final semester or have a high school diploma or equivalency. Applicants must be currently enrolled or planning to enroll in a two-year degree program or certificate program and must be a permanent resident of Northern New Mexico in Los Alamos, Mora, Rio Arriba, San Miguel, Sandoval, Santa Fe or Taos Counties.
Preference may be given to students pursuing programs related to science, technology, engineering, mathematics and related vocations, although strong applications in any program area will be considered.
Applications are due Nov. 17 and can be found online at lanlfoundation.org/our-work/scholarships.
Free short film workshops
Desert Academy and the Stagecoach Foundation are partnering to host free short-film workshops from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 19, 20, 26 and 27 at Desert Academy, 7300 Old Santa Fe Trail. The workshops are open to high school students and will teach how to create short films on an iPad.
SFCC closed Friday
Santa Fe Community College will not offer any services or classes Friday while faculty and staff participate in a campuswide in-service day. The day will be devoted to gathering feedback from faculty and staff on the college’s 2020-25 strategic plan. The Santa Fe Higher Education Center at 1950 Siringo Road will be open.
