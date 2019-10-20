Register for GED classes
Registration for Santa Fe Community College’s high school equivalency and GED test-preparation classes is open for new students through Friday.
Classes begin Nov. 4 in Spanish and English. Returning students may register until Nov. 1. For more information, call 505-428-1356 or go to sfcc.edu/new-student- registration-hse-ged. Classes are offered in the mornings, afternoons and evenings. Classes conducted in Spanish are offered in the evenings and Saturdays.
New students are required to attend a four-day orientation Oct. 28-31. The orientation is offered from 9 a.m. to noon or 5 to 8 p.m. Students will have an opportunity to meet with an adviser, create an individualized learning plan and register for classes. A $25 fee covers classes and class materials.
Students can work toward a college certificate in health care and education while preparing for HSE/GED exams. The Integrated Basic Education and Skills Training Program is offering certificates this fall in phlebotomy, certified nursing assistant, community health worker and early childhood education.
For more information, contact Kristen Krell at 505-428-1142 or kristen.krell@sfcc.edu.
Higher ed center hosts ‘FAFSA rodeo’
The Santa Fe Higher Education Center will host a free rodeo-style event to assist students with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the center, 1950 Siringo Road — across from Santa Fe High School.
The event is an opportunity for high school students to apply to get the biggest increase in their school’s FAFSA completion numbers. The event is held in partnership with New Mexico Education Assistance Foundation.
Free food and drinks will be provided.
Students and parents can registe at sfcc.edu/fafsa-rodeo. Students will be able to complete the FSA ID and FAFSA, write a scholarship application and apply for two scholarships. Call 505-428-1725 for information.
School board finance subcommittee to meet
The Santa Fe school board’s finance subcommittee will host a study session at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Educational Services Center, 610 Alta Vista St.
The agenda includes an update on the district’s audit status, enrollment trends and projections, per-student expenditures and new programs such as K-5 Plus and extended learning time.
Bernalillo educator is teacher of THE year
New Mexico Public Education Secretary-designate Ryan Stewart announced Friday that Mandi Torrez, who teaches third grade at Placitas Elementary School in Bernalillo Public Schools, is the 2020 New Mexico Teacher of the Year.
