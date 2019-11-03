Kids Count conference IS coming Tuesday
Albuquerque-based nonprofit New Mexico Voices for Children is holding its second annual Northern New Mexico Kids Count Conference on Tuesday at Santa Fe Community College.
The theme is childhood well-being in Northern New Mexico. Speakers include state Children, Youth and Families Secretary Brian Blalock and Marilyn Bruguier Zimmerman, an investigator and senior director of policy and programs at the National Native Children’s Trauma Center at the University of Montana.
The event will feature a panel on trauma prevention, intervention and healing moderated by Rick Bailey, president of Northern New Mexico College in Española.
The event is from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at nmvoices.org/kcc; the price includes continental breakfast and buffet lunch.
SFCC receives $3 million grant to AID Hispanics STUDENTS
Santa Fe Community College is one of 43 institutions across the country to receive a $3 million, five-year grant from the U.S. Department of Education for Hispanic-serving institutions.
The funds will be used to improve student support and advising systems, overhaul developmental math education and offer faculty and staff professional development focused on removing barriers faced by Hispanic and low-income students, according to a news release.
The SFCC Foundation is raising an additional $225,000 to establish an endowment fund for minority and low-income student scholarships.
In 2017-18, 69 percent of the community college’s first-time, full-time students were Hispanic, the news release said. But only 41 percent of the school’s full-time Hispanic and low-income freshmen remain enrolled after their first year and only 21 percent graduate within three years. Only 15 percent transfer to a four-year college or university after graduation.
While Hispanic students represent the majority of degree-seeking students, the news release said, they are placed into developmental education courses at significantly higher rates than other peers — 92 percent in math and 81 percent in English.
Indian Graduate Center offers anniversary blanket
The American Indian Graduate Center in Albuquerque is celebrating its 50th anniversary with sales of a commemorative blanket designed by alumni Brittany Gene, Maka Monture and Janelle Cronin. The limited-edition blanket honors the organization’s 50-year legacy of funding Native students from over 500 tribes in 50 states.
Featuring elements that are representative of the Tlingit, Mohawk and Navajo — the tribes of the three artists — the design is a testament to the diversity of Native students that benefit from the $15 million in scholarships the center awards each year, the center says a news release. Blankets can be purchased online at aigc.org/50.
