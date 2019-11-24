Submit to Northern New Mexico College literary journal
Trickster, Northern New Mexico College’s literary journal, is seeking submissions for its 2020 issue.
Contributors are encouraged to submit unpublished poetry, fiction, nonfiction, artwork or a combination of these on the theme of borders.
“From the time we are born to the time we draw our last breath, we spend our lives crossing borders or being limited or blocked by them,” the Trickster editorial committee said in a news release. “We invite you to explore the theme of borders, whether physical, emotional, or spiritual, and are waiting to celebrate your talent.”
Prose submissions should not exceed 5,000 words and poetry submissions should be limited to three to five poems. Multiple submissions should be attached as one document and documents should be submitted in either Microsoft Word or rich text format. Simultaneous submissions are accepted, but inform the committee if work is accepted elsewhere.
Editors read all submissions anonymously, but contributors will be recognized if selected and receive a free copy of the journal. Contributors should also include a 50-word biography. Send submissions to trickster@nnmc.edu before Feb. 14, 2020.
Northern’s Department of Language and Letters released the first issue of Trickster in 2015. Submissions are reviewed and selected by student editors with the guidance of faculty advisers. Publication of the journal is supported entirely by sales and community fundraising.
For more information, contact Heather Winterer, assistant English professor, at NNMC, at 505-747-2247 or hwinterer@nnmc.edu.
SFCC closed for Thanksgiving
Santa Fe Community College and the Santa Fe Higher Education Center will close for the Thanksgiving holiday from Thursday through Sunday.
Campus facilities will be closed. No classes or activities will be held and no student services will be available. SFCC’s child development center Kids Campus and the William C. Witter Fitness Education Center also will be closed.
New Bradbury Science Museum exhibit
The Bradbury Science Museum, 1350 Central Ave. in Los Alamos, opened a new visual and interactive exhibit on the ribosome Friday.
The new installation includes 3D and augmented features and explores the potential for developing new antibiotics and fighting diseases like cancer and genetic diseases.
The exhibit was curated by scientist Karissa Sanbonmatsu.
