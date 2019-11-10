Santa Fe Improv fundraiser
The Santa Fe Improv will host a fundraiser Nov. 23 at 1614 Paseo De Peralta. Tickets will be $20 at the door, and proceeds will go toward supporting classes for low-income and LGBTQ students and assisting Santa Fe Improv in moving to new location in the Siler district. The event includes an hourlong performance, food and a raffle for improv tickets and local gift certificates.
Santa Fe Board of Education study session
The Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education will hold a study session at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Educational Services Center, 610 Alta Vista St., to discuss strategies for improving math performance.
SFCC spring registration opens Tuesday
Registration for spring semester classes at Santa Fe Community College will open on Nov. 12 and continue through Jan. 17. Spring classes begin Jan. 21, 2020.
Registration is at sfcc.edu. Interested students are encouraged to contact SFCC’s Welcome and Advising Center at 428-1270 or wac@sfcc.edu.
Northern N.M. student wins Christmas tree essay contest
Asher Dean, a fourth grader from Arroyos del Norte Elementary in Arroyo Seco, is the winner of the 2019 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Essay Contest hosted by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Carson National Forest.
Hundreds of fourth graders from around the state submitted essays about why they love New Mexico’s forests and public lands. Dean will travel to Washington, D.C., and join Lujan Grisham in lighting the Capitol Christmas Tree.
“New Mexico is proud to be providing this year’s Capitol Christmas Tree,” Lujan Grisham said. “Asher’s essay spoke so eloquently about the beauty he sees in New Mexico public lands.”
This year’s tree, which is the third Capitol Christmas Tree from New Mexico, is from the Red River area in the Questa Ranger District of Carson National Forest.
Scholarship for immigrant students
Entrepreneur Eran Eyal is offering three post-secondary scholarships valued at $3,600 for immigrant students pursuing or in the process of pursuing a post-secondary education.
Applicants must submit a 500-word essay detailing the hardship of immigrating to the United States to pursue a post-secondary education, including how they aim to use the scholarship to achieve academic and financial success. Applicants must submit a letter of acceptance from their chosen post-secondary institution.
The scholarship is open until Dec. 10. To apply, visit eraneyalscholarship.com.
