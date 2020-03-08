United Way of Santa Fe County hosts screeningUnited Way of Santa Fe County is sponsoring the national premiere screening of The Library that Dolly Built on April 2 at the Santa Fe Center for Contemporary Arts.
Proceeds will support the United Way of Santa Fe County early literacy program and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a nonprofit that provides free books through the mail to 2,200 families in Santa Fe County.
Hestia Fund launches grant cycle on SundayThe Santa Fe Hestia Fund, part of the Santa Fe Community Foundation, will launch its annual grants cycle on Sunday. Contact program director Randi Lowenthal at hestiasantafe@gmail.com for more information.
Last cycle, the fund awarded more than $165,000 to 16 local organizations serving Santa Fe’s middle school students.
