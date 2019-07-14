SFPS teen health centers open all summer
The teen health centers at Santa Fe High and Capital High are open throughout the summer. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 505-467-2439 for Santa Fe High, or 505-461-1081 for Capital.
The health centers can complete physical exams required to play sports in the fall.
Two community college board seats to open
Two positions on the Santa Fe Community College Governing Board will be determined during the election on Nov. 5.
Those interested in becoming a candidate must file a declaration of candidacy and sworn statement of intent with the County Clerk between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Aug. 27. Forms may be obtained at www.santafecountynm.gov/clerk or at the Santa Fe County Clerk’s office, 102 Grant Ave. Call 505-986-6280 for more information.
Interfaith Coalition for Public Education meeting
The Interfaith Coalition for Public Education meeting will meet Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Temple Beth Shalom, 205 E. Barcelona St.
Mary Massey, Santa Fe Public Schools’ extended learning coordinator and program director for 21st century schools, will be providing an overview of the federally funded 21st Century program operating in 14 district schools and explaining outcomes to date, plans for the coming school year and the future of the grant.
District names new engagement officer
Santa Fe Public Schools announced earlier this week that David Carl is the district’s new chief community engagement officer. Carl previously worked as the director of communications for the New Mexico Office of the Attorney General.
Carl was a television and radio news reporter with multiple stations, including KOAT-TV in Albuquerque, prior to his time at the Attorney General’s Office.
Originally from South Florida, he attended West Virginia University, graduating in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and a minor in political science. He also interned in the Washington, D.C., Bureau of NBC News.
Middle schooler impresses in national science competition
Timothy Ryer, a sixth grade student at El Dorado Community School, was recognized last month as a state merit winner in the 2019 3M Young Scientist Challenge, which has been called the nation’s premier middle school science competition.
Ryer was honored for his video submission, “A Solution To Help Reduce CO2 in the Atmosphere,” which had garnered first-place honors at the statewide Brainy Solutions for a Better Tomorrow contest presented by the New Mexico Museum of Natural History in May.
The two-minute video, an extension of an in-class engineering assignment geared toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions, includes a brief outline of the impact of CO2 in the atmosphere and then described the workings of his invention, a modified wind turbine. The turbine draws in greenhouse gas, passes it through a series of filters and then stores it.
“I am not at all surprised with Tim’s success,” said Hope Cahill, a science teacher at El Dorado and Ryer’s coach for the Brainy Solutions contest. “He immersed himself in the project from the get-go and really worked the engineering-design process, backing his innovation with in-depth research.”