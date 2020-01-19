Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service awards
Maya Aronson, Destiny Krupnick and Indira Tho-Bias Wilder, who attend the Masters Program, a state charter school housed at Santa Fe Community College, as well as Katia Chavez, a Santa Fe High School student, will receive Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service awards from the Santa Fe branch of the NAACP at noon Monday in the Capitol Rotunda. Public Education Secretary-designate Ryan Stewart, the first African American to lead the state’s public schools, will give the keynote address.
Northern New Mexico College MLK celebration
Northern New Mexico College will host a community celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday in the Center for the Arts on campus. The event is free and open to the public and will include exhibitors for community resources, entertainment by Moving Arts Española and a talk about black history in New Mexico.
SFPS, SFCC closed for the holiday
Santa Fe Public Schools, Santa Fe Community College and the Higher Education Center will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
