Santa Fe Public Schools transfer lottery applicationThe Santa Fe Public Schools transfer lottery application is open through Friday. Late applications will be placed on a wait list in the order they are received.
For application information, email transfer@sfps.k12.nm.us or call 505-467-4111. The lottery selection process will take place at 5 p.m. Feb. 21 at 610 Alta Vista St. Attendance is not required for placement.
Del Norte Credit Union offers 10 scholarshipsDel Norte Credit Union will award 10 students $1,000 scholarships toward education at a college or vocational school of their choice.
The scholarship program is open to Del Norte Credit Union members who are high school seniors, equivalent home school seniors or a recipient of a GED diploma who plan to continue their education. Applicants must also plan to enroll as a full-time students at a two- or four-year college or university or a vocational-technical school and have at least a 2.5 GPA in high school. Applications are available to download at dncu.org.
Zia Credit Union scholarshipsZia Credit Union, which has branches in Los Alamos and Española, is accepting scholarship applications from high school seniors. Applications must be postmarked by March 13. Details and the application orm can be found at ziacu.org.
To qualify for consideration, a student must be a member of Zia Credit Union with their own account prior to the application deadline. Application requirements include an official high school transcript, two letters of recommendation, a photo release form and a wallet-sized photo. The student must also write an essay addressing high school achievements in one of the following areas: leadership, special achievement or academics.
United World College conferenceUnited World College, an international high school near Las Vegas, N.M., will host its annual conference from Feb. 20-22. It will feature workshops, speakers and breakout sessions around the theme of sustainability and technology. A full schedule of events can be found at UWC-USA.org.
