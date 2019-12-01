Aspen Community School celebration
Aspen Community School will unveil a new commons area, cafeteria and lobby to the public during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the school, 450 La Madera St.
SFCC names commencement speaker
New Mexico Secretary of Workforce Solutions Bill McCamley will deliver the keynote address at Santa Fe Community College’s fall commencement.
The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. Saturday in the William C. Witter Fitness Education Center, 6401 Richards Ave.
