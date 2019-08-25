McFerrin at Santa Fe Opera to benefit public schools
Santa Fe choral students are scheduled to sing along with Bobby McFerrin, winner of 10 Grammy Awards and best known for the song, “Don’t Worry, Be Happy,” at the Santa Fe Opera theater Sept. 5.
The 7:30 p.m. performance will benefit the Partners in Education Foundation for Santa Fe Public Schools.
Around 40 students from Santa Fe High School, Capital High School, Ortiz Middle School and Nina Otero Community School will be on stage with McFerrin, who was recently honored as one of the 2020 National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Masters.
Thank-a-Teacher packages, which allow a Santa Fe Public Schools teacher and a guest to attend the concert for free, are available for $100.
Tickets are available at www.ampconcerts.org or by calling Hold My Ticket at 505-886-1251.
Santa Fe Community College student to visit NASA
Santa Fe Community College engineering and computer science student Sara Lanctot will attend the NASA Community College Aerospace Scholars Onsite Experience at Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Ala.
The Santa Fe native was selected from among 499 community college students across the country to participate in the program, which starts with five weeks of online courses and culminates Sept. 23-27 with four days of learning more about careers in science and engineering at the center.
Students also work in teams to establish fictional companies interested in Mars exploration. Each team is responsible for developing and testing a prototype rover, forming a company infrastructure, managing a budget and developing communications and outreach.
The event includes briefings by NASA subject matter experts, information on how to apply for NASA internships and a tour of NASA’s unique facilities.
A1 Auto Transport opens scholarship to NM students
A1 Auto Transport Inc., which ships cars, trucks, boats and other vehicles, is opening up an essay contest and scholarship program to local students.
Applicants must be enrolled at an accredited trade school, college, high school or university and maintain a grad point average of at least 3.0. Winners annually are awarded scholarships of $250, $500 or $1,000.
Applicants must submit an essay of 1,000 words or more on any topic related to the auto transport industry to scholarships@a1autotransport.com. Submissions must include the student’s full name, address, phone number and information about the school in which they’re enrolled.
Essays must be submitted no later than March 10. A-1’s Scholarship Committee will announce the winner via email and A-1’s website.
SFCC and Higher Education Center close for Labor Day
Santa Fe Community College and the Santa Fe Higher Education Center will close in observance of Labor Day on Sept. 2.
All campus facilities at both locations will be closed. No classes or activities will be held and no other student services will be available.
SFCC’s child development center, Kids Campus, and the William C. Witter Fitness Education Center will also be closed.
The SFCC main campus, 6401 Richards Ave., and the Santa Fe Higher Education Center, 1950 Siringo Road, will reopen Sept. 3.
Late-starting Fall 2019 Credit and Continuing Education class registration continues online at www.sfcc.edu.