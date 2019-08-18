School board meets Tuesday
The Santa Fe Board of Education will hold its regular meeting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at 610 Alta Vista Street.
The agenda includes a second reading and approval of a new policy for testing drinking water at schools as well as the authorization of Monte Del Sol to become a district charter school.
Free workshop for reading tutors and teachers
Reading Quest, a Santa Fe-based nonprofit dedicated to literacy, is offering a free workshop for teachers and tutors working with students who are reading at a kindergarten through third-grade level.
The first session will take place Aug. 25 from 1 to 5 p.m. For information and to register, email readingquestcenter@gmail.com.
The training will provide concrete support for reading tutors and teachers, and include concepts of growth mindset, reading rules, phonics and multisensory strategies for teaching reading.
The workshop will also provide reading resources, creative strategies and games for teaching reading that work especially well for children who are struggling with due to learning differences and other challenges.
Governor’s Mansion Foundation hosting red carpet event
The New Mexico Governor’s Mansion Foundation is hosting a red carpet event on Sept. 7 at 5 p.m. at the Governor’s Mansion. The winning design of the New Mexico Film Office’s ornament design contest will be unveiled and available for sale.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham also will present about $5,000 in scholarship prize money.
Tickets are $100. Call 505-660-1415 for additional details.