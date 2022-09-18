National Hispanic Cultural Center announces activities for Hispanic Heritage Month
The National Hispanic Cultural Center will offer a month of Hispanic and Latin American performances, events and presentations, for the 35th annual National Hispanic Heritage Month.
Events will take place at various locations around the Center, located at 1701 4th St. SW in Albuquerque.
On Sept. 30, there will be a free screening of the film Bless Me, Ultima, adapted from the novel by New Mexico author Rudolfo Anaya. On Oct. 6, the Rudolfo & Patricia Anaya Lecture Series will feature poet and author Erika Sanchez.
On Oct. 15, a catalog release party will be held for the Fronteras del Futuro: Art in New Mexico and Beyond exhibition. On Oct. 21, Noche de Familia will feature trick-or-treating and a free screening of Coco. On Oct. 27, there will be a screening of documentarian Hector Galán's film The End of The Race from 1981, which focuses on four Pueblo cross-country runners in New Mexico, and their fight to keep their culture alive.
Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education to hear presentation on reimagining the district
The Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education will be hearing a presentation at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 22 on the future reimagining of the district. The meeting will be held in the Santa Fe Public Schools Boardroom, located at 610 Alta Vista St. The public in invited to participate.
Comments can be made at the meeting or via email or phone. Comments can be submitting starting on Monday. Email your comments, including your first and last name, or request to present live to Public_forum@sfps.k12.nm.us or 505-670-5610.
Santa Fe Community College’s Library children storytime
The SFCC Library has partnered with the Santa Fe Children's Museum to offer a storytime for children on Wednesday. The event will be held at the college's library at 6401 Richards Ave. from 1 to 3 p.m. Children will also be able to take home complimentary STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) kits.
The storytime event will give the community an opportunity to see the library’s new family study room, which opened this fall semester. The room has a space for children with toys, books and special-sized furniture. It is available to current students with children.
SFCC Visual Arts Gallery presents ‘The SPELL: The Magic of Words and Imagery’
SFCC Visual Arts Gallery will display a new exhibition, The SPELL: The Magic of Words and Imagery, in October.
The exhibition will start with a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 6, in the gallery at 6401 Richards Avenue. It will feature the artwork of more than two dozen women from Santa Fe who work with diverse media.
“We have an incredible mix of talented artists who will show work. They are all sharing art that reflects the theme. The artists have had fun with the multiple meanings of ‘The SPELL’ in the sense of words and the alphabet, as well as the magical theme of casting a spell," the college's Director of Art on Campus Linda Cassel.
The exhibit will be on display until Dec. 8. The Gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.