Santa Fe Public Schools' winter break will begin Monday. Students will return on Jan. 4.
Santa Fe Community College will be closed for winter break from Saturday, Dec. 17 through Jan. 2. This includes the Higher Education Center, Kids Campus and William C. Witter Fitness Center.
Services will resume on Jan. 3, and the spring semester begins on Jan. 17.
Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe to receive infrastructure grant
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday it would spend $102 million to expand access to housing and water infrastructure for underserved rural communities across the country.
The money will be used to fund 263 projects meant to create economic opportunities and improve the lives of people in rural America.
This includes a $344,895 Tribal College Initiative Grant for the Institute of American Indian Arts. The grant will be used to install solar panels to power the institute's welcome center, Performing Arts Building, Fitness Center and install an electric vehicle charging station.
The investments are part of the Biden administration’s promise to ensure equitable access to infrastructure and economic opportunities to people living in rural parts of the country.
“USDA invests in rural America because we know a strong community is rooted in its people,” said USDA Rural Development Secretary Xochitl Torres Small. “Thanks to the leadership of President Biden, Vice President Harris, and Agriculture Secretary [Tom] Vilsack, USDA can help invest in opportunity and prosperity for all people, regardless of background or financial status, who make up the character and personality of our great country’s rural lands.”
Governor announces plans for free tutoring for students
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Public Education Department announced plans Thursday to invest in expanding free tutoring programs for students in New Mexico.
The tutoring program will focus on math, language arts and science for pre-K through 8th grade in Title 1 schools throughout the state. This includes tribally controlled schools.
The tutoring we be offered virtually and can be scheduled before, after or during school. Each student that participates will receive 20 hours of tutoring, free of cost to families. Families can find more information about eligibility and how to sign up at the Public Education Department's website.
Paper Education Inc., a virtual tutoring company, was selected to provide the service. Tutors and instructors are available bilingually in English and Spanish to provide tutoring and writing support.