Board holds first meeting of new year
The Santa Fe school board will hold its first meeting of the 2019-20 school year at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the district’s Educational Services Center, 610 Alta Vista St. The agenda includes the first reading of a new policy on testing drinking water as well as nominations for people to serve on the the audit and citizens review committees.
Ed coalition to discuss school support
The Interfaith Coalition for Public Education will meet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Higher Education Center, 1950 Siringo Road, across from Santa Fe High School. The subject of the meeting will be mobilizing the community to support public schools, and the agenda includes remarks by Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Veronica García.
GED registration now open
Registration for Santa Fe Community College’s high school equivalency and GED preparation courses is now open. A four-day orientation begins Monday, and classes start Aug. 19.
Classes in English are offered in the mornings, afternoons and evenings. Classes conducted in Spanish are offered in the evenings and on Saturdays. The classes will prepare students for two state-approved high school equivalency tests, the GED exam and the HiSET.
New students are required to attend the four-day orientation Monday through Thursday. Sessions are offered from 9 a.m. to noon or from 5 to 8 p.m. A $25 fee covers classes and class materials.
For information about Adult Education programs, contact Kristen Krell at 505-428-1142 or kristen.krell@sfcc.edu or visit sfcc.edu/adult_education/GED.