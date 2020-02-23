Santa Fe Youth Poet Laureate Program is seeking applicantsThe Santa Fe Youth Poet Laureate Program is accepting applications for the 2020 Santa Fe Youth Poet Laureate contest. Prizes include a $1,000 scholarships, five poems published in the National Youth Poet Laureate annual anthology, four VIP tickets to Zozobra and various speaking and reading engagements.
For more information or to apply, contact Kelsey Brown at witterb123@gmail.com. Submissions are accepted through Feb. 29 and must include five original poems or raps as well as a résumé with student name, address, phone number and details of accomplishments, community service after-school programs, volunteer work and awards.
Santa Fe student is Selected For WASHINGTON D.C. STEM programEstevan Chavez, a fifth grader at Piñon Elementary School, has been selected to take part in the Junior National Young Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C., this summer.
Chavez was nominated for the program by his third grade teacher at Santo Nino Regional Catholic School in Santa Fe. He attended the NYFL Pathways to STEM program in summer 2018 through the Envision Experience in Denver, and stayed as a resident in the dorms at Denver University.
“We were able to create a robot, interact and investigate a real crime scene and we dissected a beef heart,” Chavez said in a news release from the city of Santa Fe.
“I loved the experience I had in Denver and am honored and excited to have been invited to represent my school and community at the Junior National Young Leaders Conference in Washington D.C. in July.”
St. John’s College presents spring concerts in MARCH AND APRILAs part of St. John’s College’s spring concert and lecture series, Dmitry Kouzouv will perform “The Art of the Cello Sonata: Beethoven, Prokofiev, Debussy” at 7:30 p.m Friday, March 6, at the Great Hall. Also, John Milbauer will perform “Beyond Brahms at the Piano: Listening to Modern Music” on at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 1, at the Great Hall.
The performances are free for St. John’s community members, $20 at the door for the general public and $25 for some groups.
