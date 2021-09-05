Vaccination clinics to be held at Santa Fe schoolsMedical workers will administer the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Pojoaque Valley High School and from 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at New Mexico School for the Deaf.
The vaccination clinics are open to everyone. People under 18 must provide a signed consent form, and parents are not required to remain on-site during the vaccination.
SFCC offers environmental technician programSanta Fe Community College is offering a free environmental technician program from Sept. 20 to Oct. 21.
The program will provide certification in first aid, forklift operation, hazardous waste site cleanup, environmental sampling, environmental assessments, as well as other areas.
Applicants must be at least 18, attend the full five weeks of the program, be unemployed or low income, be able to lift 30 pounds and provide proof they are fully vaccinated.
To apply, visit sfcc.edu/epa.
Citizen’s Review Panel plans to hold meeting WednesdayThe Santa Fe school district’s Citizens Review Committee will discuss a committee name change, construction projects and the general obligation bond measure on the November ballot at a virtual meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. To attend, visit sfps.info.
Nonprofit will hold free reading support workshopReading Quest, a local nonprofit, is offering a free two-part workshop for teachers, parents and tutors looking to provide more support for young students learning to read.
The workshop is scheduled for Sept. 19 and Sept. 26. To register, email readingquestcenter@gmail.com.
