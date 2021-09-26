Skills training scholarships available Thrift4People, a thrift store founded by Santa Fe High School senior Wallis Blivin, is offering skills training scholarships to local students wanting to take classes at Santa Fe Community College.
Since Thrift4People opened in March, more than $10,000 in educational funds have been distributed to students from donations made to the store.
Applications for the scholarship are available online at
Santa Fe National Forest launches new BOOK A new interactive activity book introduces kids to concepts like conservation and fire prevention as they hike through the Pecos Canyon.
Passport to Pecos was produced by Santa Fe National Forest Staff. The free book is available for download at fs.usda.gov/main/santafe/learning/kids and includes sections on the Pecos River, the area flora and fauna, and the area’s cultural history.
Once children finish the 16-page activity book, they can become a “Pecos Protector” and pledge to protect the area’s natural and cultural history.
Passport to Pecos goodie bags are available at the Pecos District Office, 32 S. Main St. in Pecos, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October.
There is a limited number of printed books available as well.
