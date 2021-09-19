SFCC Governing Board might lift financial emergency declaration
Santa Fe Community College’s Governing Board is expected to discuss whether to lift the school’s financial emergency declaration Wednesday, potentially ending an order that has been in place since May 2020.
The meeting begins at 1 p.m. To view the agenda, visit bit.ly/3nNJINh.
Santa Fe school board plans to swear in New board member
The Santa Fe school board is expected to swear in newly appointed board member Sascha Guinn Anderson on Thursday.
Anderson will fill the term of Lorraine Price, who died last month at the age of 72. Anderson will represent District 5.
Thursday’s study session will begin at 4 p.m. and can be livestreamed at bit.ly/2XxP7xp.
students, staff at Santa Fe Public Schools test positive for COVID-19
Santa Fe Public Schools announced 10 more COVID-19 cases last week.
Two students at Capital High School tested positive for the virus, along with students at Santa Fe High, E.J. Martinez, Nava, Ramirez Thomas and Carlos Gilbert elementaries.
A staff member at Piñon Elementary who was part of the surveillance testing program for unvaccinated staff or those without proof of the vaccine also tested positive for the virus.
The district also announced that a staff member at the Transportation Department tested positive as well as a staff member at Capital High.
The New Mexican
