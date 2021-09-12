New Mexico School for the arts to host COVID vaccination clinic
Medical workers will administer the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday at New Mexico School for the Arts.
The vaccination clinics are open to everyone. People under 18 must provide a signed consent form, and parents are not required to remain on-site during the vaccination.
New school board member to speak to Interfaith Coalition
Sascha Guinn Anderson, who recently was appointed to the Santa Fe school board, has been invited to speak to the Interfaith Coalition for Public Education on Wednesday.
The meeting begins at 4 p.m. and will be livestreamed on Zoom. To participate in the meeting, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/88381728497.
Local nonprofit plans to hold free reading workshop
Reading Quest, a local nonprofit, is offering a free two-part workshop for teachers, parents and tutors looking to provide more support for young students learning to read.
The workshop is scheduled for Sept. 19 and Sept. 26. To register, email readingquest
