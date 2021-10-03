Federal financial aid application is open
The Free Application for Federal Student aid, or FAFSA, went live Oct. 1.
The application asks for financial information and determines current and prospective college students’ eligibility for federal scholarships, grants, work-study, loans and other funding sources for school.
The New Mexico Educational Assistance Foundation is offering a monthly drawing for $500 scholarships and prizes for students who attend a virtual workshop about filling out the application.
Students can complete the FAFSA at fafsa.gov or learn more about state scholarships at freecollegenm.org.
Santa Fe Public Schools board scheduled to meet Thursday
The Santa Fe school board will convene for a virtual regular meeting on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Agenda items include a presentation on the upcoming school bond and mill-levy questions on the Nov. 2 ballot.
To sign up for public forum, email your comments and full name to public_forum@sfps.k12.nm.us between 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Agenda information for the meeting is available at sfps.info/board_of_education. Livestream the meeting at youtube.com/channel/UCv_RRgkZ4kjfSSI1sGrqKFw.
GED online preparation classes open for registration
Adults gearing up to gain their high school equivalency diplomas can sign up for online prep classes at Santa Fe Community College until Oct. 11.
Classes begin online Oct. 25 and are available in the morning, afternoon or evening. Classes taught in Spanish are offered in mornings, evenings and on Saturdays.
A four-day orientation for students begins Oct. 14 and is offered from 9 a.m. to noon or 5 to 8 p.m. Through the orientation, students will be able to meet with advisors, register for classes and develop a learning plan.
Information is available via phone at 505-428-1433 or online at sfcc.edu/new-student-registration-hse-ged/.
scholarship application open to high school seniors
Applications for the Daniels Scholarship Program are now open for high school seniors in New Mexico through 4 p.m on Nov. 12.
The Daniels Scholarship is a four-year college scholarship that pays up to $25,000 a year toward a student’s schooling, depending on their financial standing, existing aid and school of choice.
The scholarship is open only to students whose guardians have an adjusted gross income of $85,000 or less on their 2020 tax returns. Applicants must be graduating during the 2021-22 school year.
More information about eligibility requirements is available at DanielsFund.org.
