New Mexico names 2022 teacher of the year
New America School-Las Cruces English teacher Lorynn Guerrero is the 2022 teacher of the year, the Public Education Department announced Friday. In her tenure at the New America School-Las Cruces, a charter high school, Guerrero established a program for teen parents that includes a daycare center.
This year's award is chiefly sponsored by the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association, which will contribute up to $25,000 in "support and professional development opportunities" to Guerrero.
Santa Fe Public Schools fourth graders get forest passes
Santa Fe National Forest distributed "Every Kid Outdoors" passes to all district fourth graders last week. The passes give free access to federally managed parks, forests, monuments, wildlife refuges and waters.
Fourth graders are also eligible for free Christmas tree permits, to find and cut down a tree on Santa Fe National Forest lands starting Nov. 22.
Those permits are available at Recreation.gov.
More financial aid assistance for college students
The Human Services Department and state Department of Higher Education announced last week that more funding is available for Education Works.
Education Works provides up to 24 months of financial assistance to families with at least one person enrolled in college.
This year, there is $845,500 available for the program which can serve 150 families a month. Eligible applicants must be eligible for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and be enrolled in any two or four year program, or graduate or post-graduate program.
TANF application are available at www.yes.state.nm.us.
