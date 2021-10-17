Teacher of the Year finalists named
Robbi Berry of Monte Vista Elementary School in Las Cruces, Lorynn Guerrero of New America School in Las Cruces and Stephanie Noll of Penasco High School in Penasco are finalists in the state's 2022 Teacher of the Year competition, the Public Education Department announced.
Cabinet secretary designate Kurt Steinhaus is set to name the final nominee at the end of October.
Cybersecurity scholarships at Western Governors University
Scholarships of up to $5,000 are available for students interested in pursuing a bachelor's or master's degree in cybersecurity at the online school.
The college is accepting applications through June 30. More information and applications are available at wgu.edu/cybersecurity.
Children's museum getting equipment from Playbox
Playbox Discovery Center in Albuquerque has closed, and the learning center brought its equipment to the Santa Fe Children's Museum this month under a new agreement.
Experiences available for kids include a "discovery market," a construction-themed play zone, and a new play structure.
More information about the museum is at https://santafechildrensmuseum.org.
Public Education Department tries datacasting
The Bernalillo, Cuba, Pojoaque, Silver City and Taos school districts are eligible to participate in a pilot program with New Mexico Public Broadcasting and TV channel KNME that could bring data receivers to the homes of students who lack broadband internet access.
Each district that opts in will identify 100 families living in areas where internet connectivity is lacking and distribute "card-sized" receivers to them for free.
Receivers would "convey" classroom materials to a student's school-issued laptop. Public Broadcasting and KNME are installing and testing transmitters for the project.
The pilot project is funded with state pandemic relief funds and is meant to help fulfill a judge's orders from the Yazzie/Martinez consolidated lawsuit.
The board might vote on a staffing crisis resolution and will hear other items, including a union update and public comment, during a virtual meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
To submit public comment before the district education board, email comments and a full name to public_forum@sfps.k12.nm.us between 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
The meeting is available for livestream at youtube.com/channel/UCv_RRgkZ4kjfSSI1sGrqKFw.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.