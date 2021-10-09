Reading Quest gets $3,000 grant
The Santa Fe-based literacy nonprofit received a $3,000 grant from the national Dollar General Literacy Foundation in early October, alongside organizations in Carlsbad, Ruidoso and Albuquerque.
Dollar General Literacy Foundation predicts the funds will bring resources to more than 1,000 New Mexicans.
Audit committee meets Thursday
The Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education audit committee will meet virtually from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday.
The group will discuss several items, including the 2019 educational technology note and a corrective action report.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3mD0dcR.
