Applications open for LANL foundation scholarships
Los Alamos National Laboratory Foundation is now accepting applications for their four-year undergraduate scholarship awards.
Applications are open to students with all intended majors who meet the eligible criteria. While current high school seniors are the primary audience, undergraduate students currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree at an accredited post-secondary educational institution are also encouraged to apply. Awards range from $1,000 up to $20,000.
“Last year, we awarded $783,000 to 102 amazing students from Northern New Mexico to support them in their pursuit of undergraduate degrees,” said Mike Ammerman, LANL Foundation Scholarship Program Manager. “These talented and diverse young people all share a commitment to academic achievement, leadership, and service to their communities. Our scholarship committee is deeply inspired by this next generation of leaders and we look forward to meeting this year’s applicants!”
Applicants are evaluated based on academic merit, demonstrated leadership, and a commitment to service. Certain awards have additional criteria, including financial need, specific fields of study, Native American ancestry, resiliency and determination, and affiliation with designated schools, programs, and communities. Applicants must be residents of Los Alamos, Mora, Rio Arriba, San Miguel, Sandoval, Santa Fe or Taos counties and must meet a minimum GPA requirement. U.S. citizenship is not required, and preference is not given to students with an affiliation to LANL.
The Los Alamos Employees Scholarship Fund Advisory Committee evaluates all applications to match applicants with any awards for which they are eligible and selects the strongest candidates in each category. Scholarships are made possible by donations from LANL employees, retirees, and community members across Northern New Mexico.
The application deadline is Jan. 17, 2023. Visit bit.ly/3SOZNix for more information.
Santa Fe High students win 8 medals at Roundhouse, pass bills at Capitol Congress
Santa Fe High School Speech and Debate students won eight medals at the Capitol Congress at the state Capitol on Sept. 21.
The tournament, which was sponsored by the New Mexico Speech and Debate Association, "represents a unique opportunity for students to simulate the legislative process in an authentic legislative environment," the school district said in a newsletter.
The team, which the district said consisted mostly of students who are new to congressional debates, took home three first-place medals as well as third- and fifth-place medals. In addition, the federal and state bills introduced by Santa Fe High School students passed in all the chambers that heard them. The federal bill was to mandate the implementation of alternative power sources and the state bill would require that New Mexico public secondary and charter schools do not start any earlier than 9 a.m.