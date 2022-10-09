Applications open for LANL foundation scholarships

Los Alamos National Laboratory Foundation is now accepting applications for their four-year undergraduate scholarship awards.

Applications are open to students with all intended majors who meet the eligible criteria. While current high school seniors are the primary audience, undergraduate students currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree at an accredited post-secondary educational institution are also encouraged to apply. Awards range from $1,000 up to $20,000.

