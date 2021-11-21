Students can compete to build best library
New Mexico schools are invited to a new competition announced by the Public Education Department this month. Schools will compete to design and build “lending libraries” for cabinet secretary-designate Kurt Steinhaus’ new “Year of Literacy” initiative.
The winning school’s library will be installed in front of the Jerry Apodaca Building in Santa Fe. Other prizes may be announced later on.
Submissions for the competition, which include design drawings and photos, are due March 17.
Multiple entries from any state-chartered or district school can be submitted at www.formpl.us/form/2042716090.
Winners will be decided by a panel of judges and announced on April 1, 2022.
NMHU jazz concert moved to December
The Highlands University Jazz Ensemble plans to perform Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. at the Ilfeld Auditorium this year after postponing its Nov. 18 concert.
The concert will feature up to 20 songs, including vocal performances. Choral director André García-Nuthmann will be singing as well.
Featured songs will include Just Friends, Night Train, Skating in Central Park, Oye Como Va, and Dream a Little Dream of Me.
Admission is free and masks are required.
