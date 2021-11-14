Santa Fe school board meets Thursday
At a 5:30 p.m. virtual meeting Thursday, the school board will convene to hear updates on the work of both the district's Community Review Committee and the Audit Committee.
Board members will also hear a first reading of a new policy that would define district responses to opioid overdoses among staff members and students.
To submit public comment for the meeting, email your thoughts, including your first and last name, between 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. Thursday to public_forum@sfps.k12.nm.us.
The agenda for the meeting is at bit.ly/3C93sON.
Highlands plans jazz concert Thursday
The New Mexico Highlands University Jazz Ensemble is set to perform at 7 p.m. Thursday at Ilfeld Auditorium on University Avenue in Las Vegas.
The concert is free, and attendees will be required to wear masks.
Vocalists Chantel Mullen, Marshall Moore, Jordan Jones, Justin Lovato and André García-Nuthmann are set to be featured.
Reading Quest gets national grant
Reading Quest, a local literacy nonprofit serving students at Santa Fe Public Schools, received a $50,000 cash grant from Sony to spend on technology to create educational videos for students.
As part of the grant project, the electronics conglomerate also produced a short film on the local nonprofit, which debuted this month.
The film is at bit.ly/3n8HrLP.
