New Mexico Education Trust appoints director
The education trust, which administers New Mexico’s 529 College Savings Program, selected an executive director last week. Former Deputy State Auditor Natalie Cordova will take on the role.
Cordova, a New Mexico State University graduate, worked as chief financial officer for the New Mexico Office of the Attorney General and the Public Employees Retirement Association.
Girl Scout Cookie season extended
Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails announced Thursday a three-week extension of the cookie program, citing nationwide supply chain disruptions and labor shortages. Those interested can now buy cookies through April 10. More information about purchasing, making donations to troops and hosting “cookie booths” is available at NMGirlScouts.org.
SFCC hosts ecolinguistic justice presentation
A free presentation at noon March 30 by Dawn Wink, director of teacher education at Santa Fe Community College, will explore ecolinguistics, wildness and landscapes.
“This presentation explores the intertwined relationship between language and landscape, the power of narrative, and how we might move forward in honoring all languages, voices, and the land,” reads a description on the SFCC website. Wink, a writer and educator, resides in Santa Fe and counts her academic interests in ecolinguistics, linguistic human rights and multilingual education. Preregistration is required at surveymonkey.com/r/Wink2022.
Free carpentry trainings kick off in Española
Through a partnership with the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions and the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters, the Northern New Mexico College Trades program will offer free carpentry training camps for people interested in the construction trades. The program includes 40 hours of in-person and remote classes, in which participants will learn basic carpentry and receive an OSHA safety certificate. Program graduates will have the opportunity to meet with companies that are hiring.
The carpentry camps are open to individuals on unemployment insurance, those no longer receiving unemployment but remaining out of work, and people who have lost employment ‘due to no fault of their own.’ Participants must be vaccinated and available to begin employment upon completion, according to Northern New Mexico College.
Camp sessions, starting March 21:
u Weekdays: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday (two weeks)
u Evenings: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday (four weeks)
u Weekends: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (four weekends)
More information is at nnmc.edu/home/community-gateway/ continuing-education or by calling Emily Floyd at 575-581-4115.
