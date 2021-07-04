Northern New Mexico College offering teacher scholarships
The Department of Teacher Education at Northern New Mexico College has received funding for three types education scholarships for the coming school year.
There is Teacher Preparation Affordability Scholarship is open to students who have completed their FASFA for the 2021-22 school year, and are enrolled in education courses. Applications are due August 6 and can be completed at surveymonkey.com/r/tpannmcfa21.
The Grow Your Own Teachers Scholarship is open to students who have been employed at a school for two years. Applications, also due August 6, can be completed at surveymonkey.com/r/gyotnnmcfa21.
Another scholarship for those interested in early childhood education is open to anyone with a high school diploma or equivalent. Those with the scholarship are expected to enroll in a New Mexico college and work towards a degree or certificate in early childhood education, while working a minimum of 20 hours a week at a qualifying Early Childhood Program in the state.
Applications are available at ececdscholarship.org/scholarship-information/.
On Wednesday July 14, 21, 28 and August 4, the school is hosting live info sessions about all three opportunities on Zoom. Those interested can register here: bit.ly/3wjzC7g.
Santa Fe's Interfaith Coalition for Public Education hosts July meeting
Wednesday, July 21, the Interfaith Coalition for Public Education will meet via Zoom from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
The Coalition is a network of volunteers seeking to "support student academic achievement, and engage the community," according to its website. The meeting will discuss the outcomes of the group's annual retreat. To suggest additional items for the upcoming agenda, people can email mjsilverenterprises@gmail.com.
The Zoom meeting can be found at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87290145788.
Luna Community College campus will be closed Monday, July 5.
