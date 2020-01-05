School board reconvenes

The Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education will hold its first meeting of 2020 on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at 610 Alta Vista St. Board members Sarah Boses and Carmen Gonzales, who won elections in November, will be introduced.

SFPS returns

School buses will resume their routs as Santa Fe Public Schools students return to class Monday.

SFCC to have delayed opening Thursday

The Santa Fe Community College campus reopens Monday following winter break. The college’s academic advising and registration assistance services, as well as the cashier’s office and the fitness center, will open at 10 a.m. Thursday due to a campuswide staff and faculty meeting.

SFCC’s Kids Campus will be open for regular hours (7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) on Thursday. The Santa Fe Higher Education Center, 1950 Siringo Road, also will observe regular hours from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The New Mexican

