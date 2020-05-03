NMSA, SFPS take home supercomputing honorsA team of four New Mexico School for the Arts students — Rowan Jansens, Madelyn Kingston, Maya Landess and Grandon Morrison — won first place in the New Mexico Supercomputing Challenge last week.
Inspired by past wildfires, the New Mexico School for the Arts team made a model of fire spreads around Santa Fe that helps predict how best to evacuate and protect people.
The team from Capital High School won the Technology in Education Award for Research. The three students — seniors Oscar Sandoval Torres, Edwardo Peña and German Rojo — created a supercomputing program called “Gun Block: Detecting Guns in a Video Stream Using Machine Learning” that helps to prevent gun violence in schools by identifying the presence of a firearm and aiding the speed of emergency response.
Physics camps at Los Alamos going virtual this summerLos Alamos National Laboratory is accepting applications for “Physics Camp Going Virtual” for young women June 8-19.
The camp will offer a 100 percent virtual opportunity to explore careers in science, technology, engineering and math.
The camp will also teach how
to write a résumé, apply and interview for a job, and build a computer while learning the basics of programming.
The camp will also introduce students to internships at LANL and opportunities at New Mexico colleges. The camp will be from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday and is free.
Applicants must be attending school in Northern New Mexico and have already completed Algebra I.
Applications should include a letter expressing why they are interested and should be sent along with any questions to lanl-physics-camp@lanl.gov
