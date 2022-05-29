Free meals for all children ages 1-18 will be provided at Santa Fe Public Schools starting in June. Children are not required to be enrolled in a district school to receive a free breakfast or lunch.
Programs at Capital High School, El Camino Real Academy, Gonzales Community School, Nina Otero Community School, Ortiz Middle School, and Piñon, Ramirez Thomas, César Chávez and Salazar elementary schools kick off June 6. Another program at Milagro Middle School will begin July 11.
All teens are welcome to access general medical services at the teen health centers at Santa Fe High School and Capital High.
Services include sports physicals, asthma care, birth control, testing for sexually transmitted diseases, acne treatment and mental health assistance. Some services are free and confidential. Teens can come to either center alone or with a parent or guardian.
Make an appointment at Santa Fe High by calling 505-467-2439 or at Capital High by calling 505-467-1081.
District announces new principals
El Dorado Community School Principal Angelique Armijo-Ortiz will take the lead at E.J. Martinez Elementary School. A more than 15-year district employee, Armijo-Ortiz took the top job at El Dorado at the start of the 2021-22 school year.
E.J. Martinez Principal Georgia Baca will be principal at Milagro Middle School following the retirement of Principal Brenda Korting, a longtime district employee.
El Dorado Community School Assistant Principal Shantel Dixon will take an assistant principal position at Desert Sage Academy, the district's online and hybrid option.
The district had not announced new leadership for El Dorado Community School as of Friday afternoon.