Free summer programs at different Santa Fe public schools kick off as early as May 30, the district announced this month. All programs are free for Santa Fe Public Schools students and range from credit recovery opportunities at Capital High School to a gardening camp at Acequia Madre Elementary School. There also is a summer academy for students new to the U.S.
Lunch is included at all programs. Outside of the schools, local community organizations will host free opportunities for Santa Fe students, including a farm camp with Reunity Resources and a reading program at Nina Otero Community School through local nonprofit Reading Quest.
Early Childhood Education and Care Department launches formula network page
A new Facebook group for parents was launched by the state's early childhood department Friday as a space to crowdsource access to formula for babies amid a nationwide shortage. As of Sunday, the group had over 500 members. It's available at facebook.com/groups/542568043995414.
Monte del Sol governing board offers new contract to head learner
Head learner Zoë Nelsen, who took the top spot at Monte del Sol Charter School in 2020 following the resignation of Robert Jessen, has agreed to accept a new contract for the 2022-23 school year. The board will finalize the decision at a June 21 meeting.
Golden Apple extends scholar program deadline
New Mexico residents who are high school seniors; freshmen or sophomores in college; or enrolled in community college are eligible to apply for a teaching program through Golden Apple Foundation for Excellence in Teaching until May 27. The program is paid and participants will get teaching experience, job placement assistance and mentoring in education. Information is available at goldenapple.org/scholars-new-mexico.