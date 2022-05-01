The middle school band at El Dorado Community School earned the top spot at the New Mexico Activities Association's Middle School State Concert Band Contest at Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho on April 21.
The school band beat out seven other concert bands from around New Mexico for the first time ever. The band, led by Santa Fe Public Schools band director and instructional coach Maurice Norman, played "Marzo Zingaro" and "Brave Spirit" by Randall Standridge, and "Down by the Salley Gardens" arranged by Michael Sweeney.
At the inaugural Film Prize Junior New Mexico festival in April, two student films from Deming High School took top spots.
Winning the audience choice award for best short film was Deuce, directed by Deming High junior Joaquin Kriegel, and winning the judge's choice award for best short film was Estela En El Mar, directed by senior Jared Trevizo.
Three locally produced shorts also won top spots. What's the Name of the Game?, directed by New Mexico School for the Arts student Zoe McDonald, won best comedy. I Really Like You Too, directed by The MASTERS Program student Siena Tan, earned the top spot for best drama, and House Sitting, directed by Capital High School student Ada Sophia Santos, earned the title of best sci-fi/thriller short.
Middle and high school students from 38 schools across the state submitted a total of 62 short films, according to the New Mexico Public Education Department. Winners received scholarships and media grants for their schools.
The Golden Apple Foundation for Excellence in Teaching is seeking high school and college applicants for a new, paid program that will give them teaching experience, job placement assistance and mentoring.
Applications for the program are open through May 13 and are open for high school seniors and college freshmen and sophomores.