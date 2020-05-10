New Mexico Ethics Watch essay contestNew Mexico Ethics Watch is hosting its second annual essay contest for high school students across New Mexico. The deadline for submissions is Friday, and students are asked to respond to the following question:
Thinking ethically, do the ends ever justify the means?
The contest is open to all high school students. First place wins $500, second place wins $250, third place wins $150 and two honorable mentions win $50.
For more information and to apply, visit nmethicswatch.org/student-essay-competition.
