NMSA hires new music department chairmanThe New Mexico School for the Arts has hired pianist, composer, and instructor John Rangel as chairman of its music department. Rangel has been leading the NMSA jazz program since August. “It is my goal to cultivate and develop each music student’s personal artistic identity through applied instruction, practice and performance,” Rangel said in a news release.
Reading Quest online workshopsReading Quest, a local nonprofit dedicated to literacy, is hosting online workshops for teachers, tutors and parents with children who are reading at a kindergarten to third grade reading level. The live training will provide concrete reading support for teachers, parents and tutors, including growth mindset strategies, reading rules, phonics and multisensory strategies for teaching reading. It also will provide reading resources, creative strategies and games for teaching reading at home and online. Reading Quest has also published some resources for teachers and parents. The workshops are April 5 and 12. For information and to register, email readingquestcenter@gmail.com.
The New Mexican
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.