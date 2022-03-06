Aspen students collect wins at Science Olympiad
Aspen Community School participated in the New Mexico State Science Olympiad in Socorro for the first time in late February.
Multiple students won medals in categories including botany, meteorology and experimental design. Medal earners include seventh graders Jacob Wheeler and Justus Holybear, who won first place in the botany category.
Holybear won another medal in the rocks and minerals category with sixth grader Charlie Ortiz. Other medal-winning students include seventh graders Kayla Leyba, Bryana Teran, Grayson Moore, Elizabeth Alvarez, Nayeli Ortiz, Jacob Wheeler, Mikaili Romero and Ruth Herrera; eighth graders Giovanna Chavez and Grace Cartier; and sixth grader Liat Sanders.
Board hosts study session March 10
At a 5:30 p.m. study session Thursday, the board will hear an overview of student wellness programs. That meeting will be preceded by a brief 5:15 p.m. board meeting about the district’s Education Technology Note.
More information on both meetings is at bit.ly/3HMiblI.
Applications due for ‘Tech to Business’ training
Santa Fe Community College is teaming with Santa Fe County and the New Mexico Department of Workforce Connections for a free training that makes participants eligible for up to 80 hours of paid, online internships.
The Professional Readiness for Technical Careers online training, designed for people who are currently unemployed or seeking more work, runs March 21-April 13 and will focus on basic software programs, online documents and social media use. By the end of the program, participants will have deliverables including updated résumés, LinkedIn profiles and Facebook pages.
Participants are required to attend the training via Zoom every Monday from 10 a.m. to noon. Applications are due by 5 p.m. March 10. More information is available at
protecsantafe.com or by calling SFCC Continuing Education at 505-428-1676 or emailing ce@sfcc.edu.
Santa Fe Community College closed March 14-20
Santa Fe Community College and the Santa Fe Higher Education Center campus will both closed next week for spring break. Kids Campus and the Witter Fitness Education Center also will be closed.
