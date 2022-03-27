Opportunities for undecided seniors at career fair
The Gaining Early Awareness & Readiness for Undergraduate Program (GEAR UP) at Española Valley High School is hosting a career fair for high school seniors still considering their post-graduation plans.
The fair will feature community college, trade and technology field recruiters and is open to students at Española, Peñasco and Pojoaque school districts along with McCurdy Charter School.
The fair runs from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 22 in the Edward Medina Gymnasium at Española Valley High School's main campus. It is specifically for students who are not considering a traditional four-year college program.
More information and registration is available through Española Public Schools GEAR UP director Kelly Horn at 505-395-6537 or kelly.horn@k12espanola.org.
Peace Place for Kids grand opening party April 9
A new yoga and mindfulness center for kids is hosting its grand opening April 9 at 805 Early St., Suite B202.
The free event will feature cupcakes, face painting, hair glitter and an opportunity to participate in a collaborative mural project.
More information is at peaceplaceforkids.love.
Renewable energy workshop for teachers comes to Santa Fe
The 2022 REcharge Academy in Santa Fe, set for July 18-21, is hosted by environmental education organization KidWind and will train teachers on how to discuss and lead activities around renewable energy sources like solar, nuclear and wind.
The workshop is $1,000 for educators who commute and $1,500 for those requiring travel accommodations. Some scholarships are available.
Registration closes June 30. More information is at kidwind.org/challenge/events/reczK9N3LXhCen6JG.
Automotive Technologies Center open house
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 14, visitors can meet with Ford technical placement specialist Cesar Martinez at Santa Fe Community College's Automotive Technologies Center.
Masks are required on campus.
Martinez will be available to answer questions about interviewing, résumé writing and opportunities in the automotive industry in English and Spanish.
He will share information about Ford Motor Co. in four scheduled presentations. English language presentations will run at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and Spanish presentations will run at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Registration and information is at sfcc.edu/atc-open-house.
For more information about Santa Fe Community College's Automotive Technologies Program, contact director Julia Furry at julia.furry@sfcc.edu or 505-428-1177.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.