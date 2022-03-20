Institute for Computing in Research applications taken
Students interested in gaining research experience on a variety of topics through computing are invited to apply for an internship with the Institute for Computing in Research through the end of March.
Internships run July 22 through Aug. 5 in Santa Fe. Applicants must be 16 or older, having completed their sophomore, junior or senior year of high school. Participants must also be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The program is intended for students with programming experience, according to the Institute's website.
More information is at https://computinginresearch.org/research-internships/.
Teach for America New Mexico launches resource website
Teach for America New Mexico recently launched a website for people interested in pursuing a teaching career in the state. The site has videos on licensure processes, estimates on pay and a sign up form for one-on-one coaching with Teach for America.
Visit teachnewmexico.org.
Free carpentry trainings kick off in Española with new date
Through a partnership with the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions and the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters, the Northern New Mexico College Trades program will offer free carpentry training camps for people interested in the construction trades.
The program includes 40 hours of in-person and remote classes, in which participants will learn basic carpentry and receive an OSHA safety certificate. Program graduates will have the opportunity to meet with companies that are hiring.
The carpentry camps are open to individuals on unemployment insurance, those no longer receiving unemployment but remaining out of work, and people who have lost employment due to no fault of their own. Participants must be vaccinated and available to begin employment upon completion, according to Northern New Mexico College.
Previously set to kick off March 21, the programs will now start March 28, according to Northern New Mexico College.
Updated camp sessions:
Mondays through Thursdays: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (two weeks)
Mondays through Thursdays: 6 to 8:30 p.m. (four weeks)
Weekends: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (four weekends)
Northern New Mexico College receives Jemez House Inc. donation
Northern New Mexico College officials say a recent donation of nearly $300,000 from Jemez House Inc. will fund scholarships for incoming students.
Jemez House Inc. ran the Jemez House Thrift Store in White Rock. The store's proceeds funded scholarships for residents at the Jemez House Group Home. When the store closed, the nonprofit's board of directors decided to donate the rest of the money to the Northern New Mexico Foundation Endowed Scholarship Fund.
