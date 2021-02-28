employees at two schools test positive for virus
Santa Fe Public Schools announced Friday employees at Gonzales Community School and Santa Fe High School tested positive for the coronavirus through surveillance testing. A news release stated the Gonzales employee had last been on campus Feb. 25 and had no close contact with anybody.
Meanwhile, parents of students in close contact with the Santa Fe High employee were notified. Those students were sent home and must quarantine for 14 days regardless of test results. According to the release, contact tracing appears to indicate this case was not acquired on school grounds, and all reporting and cleaning protocols are being followed.
IAIA artist-in-residence presentation goes online
The Institute of American Indian Arts’ artist-in-residence program will present an online talk from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday with program artists Sheridan MacKnight and Jodi Webster about their current projects and how they are adapting their practice during the pandemic. The discussion will be moderated by program director Lara Evans, and a question-and-answer session will follow the talk.
Registration is required for the event and can be done at bit.ly/2PbZCSe. For more information, email Angelica Gallegos at
SFCC seeks submissions for writing awards
Santa Fe Community College is accepting submissions for its Spring Student Writing Awards. The deadline is noon March 12. The contest will have categories for poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction/academic essay, text and image, as well as instructor-nominated material in Spanish. Winners will receive a $50 prize, while runners-up will collect a $25 prize.
Winners, runners-up and honorable mentions will be published in the publication Accolades, and the writers will be invited to read submissions and share art at a celebration to be held online in May. They also will be considered for the Santa Fe Community College Foundation Richard Bradford Memorial Creative Writing Scholarship. Contestants must be enrolled in at least three credit hours for the spring semester. For more information, email emily.stern@sfcc.edu.
Student artwork sought for book cover contest
Reading Quest Literacy is holding a book cover contest that is open to public, private and pueblo school students in grades 1-12.
Students are asked to create a new cover for a book they have read and enjoyed. The covers can be drawn by hand or as an original digital book cover. Digital entries must include original images and not be clip art or photographs taken by somebody else. All entries must include two paragraphs explaining why the student chose the book and how the image connects to the plot of the book.
Organizers ask adults and older siblings not to help with artwork, but they can assist with writing the paragraphs. Cash prizes are given for the first- through third-place winners. Contestants must email a photo of the artwork by April 15 to readingquestcontest@gmail.com or text 505-920-9709. For questions or more information, email readingquestcontest@gmail.com.
Reading Quest Literacy is a nonprofit organization that was an outgrowth of the literacy campaign Hooked on Books and the New Mexico Alliance for Literacy.
