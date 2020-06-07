Santa Fe Waldorf donation
After their end-of-the-year trip was cancelled, eighth graders at Santa Fe Waldorf School donated $2,800 worth of supplies to help Navajo Nation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last month, Jessica Falkenhagen, mother to eighth grader Daisy Blue Russell, rented a van and drove with large quantities of nonperishable food, toiletries, paper products, school and cleaning supplies, pet food, thermometers, handmade masks and 60 gallons of drinking water, all of which was purchased with money originally raised for the class trip.
Davis scholars
The Davis New Mexico Scholarship currently has over 100 students enrolled in six partner colleges around the West and Midwest. These students receive a full cost of attendance scholarship, as well as academic, emotional, and family support to provide guidance to and through college graduation.
To date, the scholarship boasts a 98 percent retention rate, and has grown to encompass students from throughout Northern New Mexico. Each recipient would be the first in their families to earn a four-year college degree.
Local 2020 Davis New Mexico Scholars:
Academy for Technology and the Classics
u Gonzalo Reyes Montaño
u Marialy Ochoa
u Valeria Cera Primero
u Veroaylin Campos
u Victoria Vargas
Capital High School
u German Rojo
u Edwardo Peña
u Osman Pacheco
u Daisy Madrid
u Alexandra Mendoza Ortiz
u Joselyne Ochoa
u Arianna Ibarra
u Aminadab Corral Arras
Española Valley High School
u Samantha Robinson
u Gimena Perez
u Aspen Coriz-Romero
Monte del Sol Charter School
u Victoria Alarcon Macias
u Gabriel Alarcon Macias
New Mexico School for the Arts
u Than Povi Martinez
u Tyra Barela
Santa Fe High School
u José Angel Sanchez
u Zuleyma Zambrano Zamorano
u Rebecca Jimenez
Santa Fe Prep
u Jerome Roybal
The MASTERS Program
u Thaddeus White
u Christiana LeRouge
STEM camp
STEM Santa Fe is hosting a camp starting Monday and running through July. The camp, which is tailored to students between sixth and twelfth grade, will met virtually on Zoom Monday through Friday and asks parents to pick up materials in Santa Fe or Española by arrangement. These camps are tailored for students rising
Registration is open but space is limited. This camp is open to Northern New Mexico students in Santa Fe, Taos, San Miguel, Mora, Sandoval, Rio Arriba, and Los Alamos. There is a $25 fee that is waived upon request.
Camps include a beginner course in 3D design in English and Spanish, a high school level engineering project building solar sun trackers and a coding camp in app development.
For more information and to register, visit www.stemsantafe.org or call 505-570-5402.
