Santa Fe Public Schools announced Friday the appointment of John Sais as principal of El Dorado Community School. Sais, currently director of student culture and career technical education for Bernalillo Public Schools, will begin at El Dorado on July 1.
Before taking the director position at Bernalillo Public Schools, Sais was principal at Bernalillo Middle School. He's also worked in administration at Albuquerque and Los Lunas public schools, according to a news release from Santa Fe Public Schools.
Sais has a master's degree in physical education from the University of New Mexico and a master's degree in educational leadership from New Mexico Highlands University. He earned his bachelor's degree in education from New Mexico State University.
Accompanying him as assistant principal at El Dorado will be Roxanne Starr-Trujillo, a former special education teacher at Santa Fe Public Schools who was assistant principal at Sweeney Elementary School this past school year.
Outgoing El Dorado Principal Angelique Armijo-Ortiz will take the principal role at E.J. Martinez Elementary School in place of incoming Milagro Middle School Principal Georgia Baca. Outgoing Assistant Prncipal Shantel Dixon is the new assistant principal at Desert Sage Academy.
Salazar Elementary sees new principal
César Chávez Elementary School Assistant Principal Alyssa Maestas will be the next principal at Salazar Elementary School beginning July 1, the district announced in a news release Friday.
Maestas is taking the place of Jule Skoglund, who was principal at Salazar for six years. She is returning to teaching, according to the district.
Maestas has an educational administration certificate and a master's degree in curriculum and instruction from New Mexico Highlands University. She earned her bachelor's degree from Eastern New Mexico University in 2015.