Capital High school to host youth summit
High schoolers are invited to a free youth summit Tuesday at Capital High School through a partnership with Santa Fe Public Schools, state Rep. Tara Lujan and the local Boys and Girls Club.
The event will feature panel discussions on education, physical and mental health, and climate justice. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján and Lt. Gov. Howie Morales are scheduled
to speak.
Doors open at 7:30 a.m., and the event will end at 3 p.m. There will also be laptop, gift card and school supply giveaways for students.
Santa Fe Community College showcases film program
The film industry in New Mexico is booming, and Santa Fe Community College is inviting residents to an open house Saturday for its film program.
The program offers certificates in digital cinematography, film production, independent filmmaking, documentary filmmaking, film technician training and postproduction.
The event, which runs from noon to 3 p.m., will include presentations from the college’s film office and several graduates who are now working in the film industry.
The event is free, masks are required, and the first people to show up will be entered in a prize giveaway.
State announces teacher debt repayment program
Some teachers with outstanding student debt may be eligible for up to $6,000 in debt repayment per year through the teacher loan program, the New Mexico Higher Education Department announced.
Recipients must agree to a two-year teaching commitment, and the award may be renewed for another two-year cycle if all requirements are meant. Preference will be given to “teachers who [graduate] from a New Mexico college or university and minority teachers,” according to a news release.
To be eligible for the award, teachers must be in a “high-need” position such as bilingual education, special education, early childhood education or career technical education. Teachers in schools where 40 percent or more of students receive free or reduced lunch are also eligible.
Eligible teachers must be U.S. citizens and have lived in New Mexico for 12 consecutive months.
Applications for the program are due by 5 p.m. Sunday and can be found at
Santa Fe, Capital high schools to host walk-in vaccine clinics
Santa Fe and Capital high schools will host walk-in vaccine clinics for all residents Saturday.
The event at Santa Fe High will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the clinic at Capital High will be from noon to 6 p.m.
Anyone under 18 will need to bring a signed consent form, but parents won’t need to be present.
