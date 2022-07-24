Community Schools get more state funds

The New Mexico Public Education Department announced a $7.4 million investment in community schools last week, awarding grants to 68 schools with high numbers of students from low-income families.

The funding represents the continuation of the New Mexico Community Schools Act, which Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed into law in 2019. In a news release, the education department said the number of schools applying for grants has increased in the years since the law's passage.

